Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be replacing a water main pipeline in downtown Sonora.

The work will take place along Bradford Street between Norlin and Green streets. Bradford Street will be closed in the construction zone today through Friday, between 8am-4pm. A detour will be in place. You will need to avoid the area.

Written by BJ Hansen.

