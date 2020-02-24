Construction Management Contract For Phoenix Lake Project

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will vote Tuesday on approving a $536,000 construction management contract for the planned restoration of Phoenix Lake.

The district is planning to start requesting bids for the project next month, and a construction management firm is needed to help oversee that process, and the actual preservation work.

Five companies submitted bids for construction management services, and the district reports that Anchor QEA had the most competitive proposal based on various factors.

Phoenix Lake has a listed capacity of 850-acre feet of water, but years of sedimentation has reduced it to 600-acre feet. The project will restore water capacity by removing sedimentation, improve water quality through retention of particles, increase the depth, establish better circulation patterns and enhance aquatic habitat. The goal is to begin construction this summer.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting there will be a fiscal year 2020 budget review. The meeting begins at 2pm.