Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 2:50 p.m.: Firefighters continue to battle a house fire in the 3900 block of Blue Mountain Road in Wilseyville. Fire officials relay that the flames have spread to nearby vegetation and grown to a 3/4 acre fire. There are no injuries reported and no evacuations. It is still unclear if anyone was inside the house when the fire ignited. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the residence between Lynn Boulevard and Poverty Lane and south of Highway 26. Further details will be passed along as soon as they come into the news center.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Wilseyville, CA — Fire crews are battling a structure fire in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the residence located in the 3900 block of Blue Mountain Road between Lynn Boulevard and Poverty Lane and south of Highway 26, is fully engulfed in flames. There are no further details regarding whether any other structures are threatened or if the flames have spread to any nearby vegetation or if anyone has been evacuated from the home. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.