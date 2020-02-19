Miss America Scholarship Program Is Coming This Summer

Jennifer Rapoza, Ryan Scheller View Photo

The Miss America Scholarship Program is coming to Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties this July.

Jennifer Rapoza & Ryan Scheller, Miss Gold Country Executive Directors, were KVML’s “Newsmakers of the Day”.

Miss Gold Country and Miss Gold Country Outstanding Teen is a non-profit, scholarship competition sanctioned with the Miss California and Miss America organizations.

‘Preparing outstanding young women for the world and the world for outstanding young women’ has become the mission statement for Rapoza and Scheller.

According to Scheller, “We will be providing an opportunity for our local young women to earn scholarships, gain public speaking skills, serve their community and create relations that will last a lifetime,”

Rapoza and Scheller, both local small business owners, have worked diligently for the past several months to become sanctioned, licensed and trained by the Miss California organization.

“We want to bring a strong, exciting event to our community,” said Rapoza. “Being sanctioned and getting our 501(c) (3) was an important part of what we needed to do. We want to do it right.”

Rapoza and Scheller feel that living within our community could very well be the next Miss California and ultimately… the next Miss America!

Interested young women will compete for the title of Miss Gold Country and Miss Gold Country Outstanding Teen through talent competition, private interview, on stage interview, and evening wear / social impact initiative. The winners of the titles will be awarded a minimum of $500 in scholarships and have the opportunity to compete in the 2021 Miss California competition.

Miss Gold Country candidates will be between the ages of 18-25 and Miss Gold Country Outstanding Teen candidates will be between the ages of 13-17 years old.

Title holders will be ambassadors for both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, the visitor’s bureaus and local business sponsors through participation in special appearances, marketing, speaking engagements and events.

The event will be held on July 18, 2020 at the Opera Hall in Sonora, California. It will be a ticketed event. Tickets are not on sale yet.

Interested young women can submit an application through the website, www.missgoldcountry.org

They also can be found on Instgram as @missgoldcountry and Facebook as Miss Gold Country.

