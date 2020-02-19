TUD Pipe Work Continues To Impact Traffic In Sonora

TUD Road Closed downtown Sonora Feb 11 2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Continued work by Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) construction crews on a water main pipeline replacement project will impact traffic in downtown Sonora.

The work will take place for the next three days closing a section of Bradford Street at the south end of both the Green Street and Norlin Street intersections. The closure could impact parking availability for visitors to the Tuolumne County Administration Building and the Superior Courthouse.

Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday, February 19th through Friday, February 21. Detour signs are in place at both intersections requiring motorists to go around the construction area using North Washington Street/Highway 49 and Yaney Avenue.

TUD encourages travelers to avoid Bradford, Green and Norlin street and if possible use an alternate route to get to their destination. They also advise drivers to slow down and use caution while crews and equipment are working in the area.