Crash Into Sign, Trees Results In Two Flown From Scene

Twain Harte, CA – Two men sustained serious injuries and were flown from the scene of a crash in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County on Sunday evening where the driver was arrested for DUI.

The solo-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on Joaquin Gully Road, west of Middle Camp Road. The CHP reports that 21-year-old Zachary Morris of Twain Harte was driving his 1995 Toyota Corolla eastbound at about 40 mph when he allowed the car to drift off the roadway. It smashed into a street sign. Sonora Unit CHP officer Steve Machado details what happened next, stating, “After the impact with the street sign the vehicle continued in a southerly direction and collided with some large trees. There was major intrusion in the passenger side.”

In the passenger seat was 24-year-old Kyle Rooks of Sonora. Both men suffered major injuries and were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Machado relays that luckily, both men were wearing their seatbelts.

After being treated, Morris was arrest for felony suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing great bodily injury. The collision remains under investigation.