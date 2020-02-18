Sunny
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crash Into Sign, Trees Results In Two Flown From Scene

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Two men sustained serious injuries and were flown from the scene of a crash in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County on Sunday evening where the driver was arrested for DUI.

The solo-vehicle wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. on Joaquin Gully Road, west of Middle Camp Road. The CHP reports that 21-year-old Zachary Morris of Twain Harte was driving his 1995 Toyota Corolla eastbound at about 40 mph when he allowed the car to drift off the roadway. It smashed into a street sign. Sonora Unit CHP officer Steve Machado details what happened next, stating, “After the impact with the street sign the vehicle continued in a southerly direction and collided with some large trees. There was major intrusion in the passenger side.”

In the passenger seat was 24-year-old Kyle Rooks of Sonora. Both men suffered major injuries and were flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Machado relays that luckily, both men were wearing their seatbelts.

After being treated, Morris was arrest for felony suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing great bodily injury. The collision remains under investigation.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte area

loading map - please wait...

Joaquin Gully Road, Twain Harte area 38.048557, -120.234242 (Directions)

 

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      Fire Alert