Update: Mobile Home Fire In Tuolumne County

Sierra Twain Harte Mobile Home Park Fire

Update at 10:25am: CAL Fire reports that when first responders arrived at a fire in the Sierra Twain Harte Mobile Home Park during this 10 o’clock hour there was a fully engulfed mobile home and the fire had spread to part of a second structure as well. Officials also state that “several vehicles” were on fire. Crews are working to extinguish the blaze. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Original story posted at 10:08am: Tuolumne County, CA — There is a fire at the Sierra Twain Harte Mobile Home Park in the 16000 block of Big Hill Road.

A mobile home has reportedly caught on fire and it has spread to at least one other nearby structure. Be prepared for activity in the area. Numerous firefighters are arriving on scene. There are currently no reports of any injuries.