Calaveras Supervisors Call Special Meeting

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Government Center

Sonora, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will discuss a handful of items at a special meeting called for today.

The meeting will start with a proclamation to honor Don Queirolo for her 42 years serving with the Assessor’s Office and congratulating her on retirement.

Later the board will have a discussion about topics and priorities that should be highlighted during 2020 study sessions during future meetings. There will be a presentation today from the county’s Debt Advisory Committee and direction about how to proceed with respect to a new Animal Services building and shelter.

The meeting starts at 9am.

