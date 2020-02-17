Meeting Planned This Week To Discuss Historic Dome

Sonora, CA — The committee tasked with coming up with a recommendation about Sonora High School’s historic dome property will meet again this week.

Over the past couple of years, the district has been debating what to do with the property. The 7-11 group has been asked to make a recommendation to the board of trustees about the dome, surrounding alternative education campus, and the adjacent sports fields.

The last meeting was held on January 28 and it included a presentation by a group interested in preserving the dome. There was also a discussion about ways to increase parking nearby. The speakers were Allan Zimmerly and Davina Layne.

At this week’s meeting there will be further discussion about the property and a vote on creating a new sub-committee that will write the eventual recommendation to the board of trustees.

The open to the public committee meeting will begin at 2pm on Tuesday in room FL-1 at the high school.