City Of Sonora To Discuss Economic Development Path

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will review the results of a study looking at challenges and opportunities related to economic development.

A city-funded report was conducted by the firm Chabin Concepts following the dissolution of the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority. We reported earlier that the county hired Cole Przybyla to lead its economic development efforts, but the city has not decided its next step.

The report that will be reviewed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting notes that positive indicators are growth in the county’s gross domestic product, a significant drop in the unemployment rate, an increase in median wage, improvement in housing affordability and an increase of population with college degrees. Concerning indicators are that population growth is flat, the population is growing older and the labor force is declining.

After reviewing the report, the council will give staff direction on priorities moving forward. Click here to find more information.

In addition, the council vote on submitting a grant to the Department of Justice regarding a program that could allow for hiring additional new officers.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.