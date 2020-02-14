Update: Crash Halts Traffic On J-59 near HWY 108 Intersection

Update at 2:40 p.m.: The CHP has changed the section of J-59 that is closed to traffic after a big rig overturned and spilled the load of wood it was carrying. The span shut down is now between Red Hills and Green Springs roads.

Original post at 2:15 p.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a big rig rollover crash on J59/La Grange Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports no other vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened at 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 108. J-59 is completely blocked as the semi is on its roof and the lumber load it was hauling spilled onto the roadway. Officers are turning around traffic in both directions.

The CHP adds that J-59 will be shut down at both the Red Hills Road and the Highway 108 intersections for several hours for tow crews to upright the semi and clear the debris. However, highway traffic is not being impacted. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but currently, there is no word on injuries.