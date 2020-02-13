Update: Over 50 Without Electricity In Rail Road Flat

PG&E Power outage in Rail Road Flat View Photos

Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E has estimated a 5 p.m. restoration time for 53 customers without power between the Rail Road Flat and Wilseyville areas of Calaveras County. Further details on the outage are below.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Rail Road Flat, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage between the Rail Road Flat and Wilseyville areas of Calaveras County.

The lights went out for 53 customers shortly after 8:30 a.m. Those impacted are along Railroad Flat Road, stretching to Nehalem Way, and from Silver Mountain to Independence roads.

The utility blames equipment issues for the outage but does not specify an exact cause. Crews are heading to the outage location.