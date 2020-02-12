Trespassing Led To Discovery Of A More Serious Crime

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Rail Road Flat, CA – A San Andreas man who allegedly trespassed onto a Rail Road Flat property ended up behind bars on $25,000 bail for a separate more serious crime.

A resident called into Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dispatch to report a suspicious truck and parked on his property in the 100 block of Railroad Flat Road. The suspect left before deputies arrived at the home. The owner reported that he knew the alleged trespasser, 40-year-old Jeremy Vernon David Costa of San Andreas. He relayed that when asked Costa to leave, he refused.

A quick patrol of the area found Costa in the parking lot of the Railroad Flat General Store. He admitted being at the property but denied refusing to leave. While questioning Costa, deputies also ran a record check and discovered the 1993 Ford pickup he was driving was reported stolen out of Stockton last Wednesday (February 5th). Costa was arrested.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Stark says this is a good example of how the public can help fight crime, stating, “Because the property owner was thorough and gave us a call, it gave us a chance to return the stolen vehicle back to the rightful owner. Had he dismissed it as just a minor basic crime, we would not be able to return the vehicle to the owner.”

Stark encourages the public to report a crime even if it seems insignificant so it can be investigated and, like in this case, solve another crime.