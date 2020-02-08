Pipeline Work And Weed Spraying To Impact Travelers

TUD crews working in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA: Work on a pipeline replacement in downtown Sonora all next week and vegetation targeted along roadways across the county for the next two weeks will slow traffic.

Construction crews with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) will be replacing a water main pipeline in downtown Sonora impacting travelers daily starting Tuesday, February 11th and ending on Friday, February 14th. The roadways impacted are Bradford, Green and Norlin streets. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible while crews are working in the area. Detour signs will direct drivers around the area and short delays are possible.

Across Tuolumne County, its road crews will be taking aim at eradicating weeds through its Roadside Vegetation Management program. The yearly roadside spraying will begin on Monday, February 10, and will continue through to Friday, February 21 on various roads. The County did not release a list of the roadways or a definitive schedule for the weed spraying. The maintenance work is beneficial for improved drainage and sight distance, according to county road officials.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and slowdown in the cone zones where crews and equipment are working.