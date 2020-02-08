Some Fun, Free Events In Yosemite for 2020

ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – While it is still early in the year, Yosemite National Park wants to make sure you save the date for some year-round fun.

The park offers an array of activities including some days visitors can pass right through the entrance gates for free. On those days, visitors are urged to get to the park before 9 a.m. as parking areas throughout the park are expected to fill up quickly. Additional parking is also available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area, located near Yosemite Lodge and Camp 4, and at Half Dome Village. Visitors are also encouraged to take the free bus shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and the Visitor Center.

Here is the list of this years the events and fee-free days:

Yosemite Earth Day Festival: Saturday, April 18, 2020*

Shakespeare in Yosemite: April 24-26, 2020

YARTS 20th Anniversary Celebration: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Swift Water Rescue Day: Thursday, May 21, 2020

NPS Founders Day: Tuesday, August 25, 2020*

Yosemite Facelift: September 23-27, 2020

National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 26, 2020*

Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (Veterans and their families get into the park for free.)

Those with the “*” designate a fee-free event. On those days all other park fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park will still be charged.