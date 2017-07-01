Fallen Tree Disrupts Power In Calaveras County

Power outage in Valley Springs Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — The CHP reports the nasty weather has caused a tree to come crashing down bring power lines with it in the Valley Springs area this morning.

PG&E reports 14 customers along Live Oak and Ospital roads have been without power since about 9:15 a.m. The CHP says the tree is on the power lines and both lanes of Ospital Road are closed to traffic at the intersection of Live Oak Road.

A PG&E crew is expected on the scene by 10:30 a.m. The company has estimated the time of repair at 1 p.m.

