Band Review Will Kick Off Roundup Week Events

Sonora, CA — There are a couple of Mother Lode Roundup events planned in the coming days leading up to the weekend parade and rodeo.

Wednesday evening at Sonora High School is the annual Rick Restivo Band Review. It was named after the late Restivo in 2017 who taught music and drama to students at several schools throughout the county spanning over 30 years.

The free-to-attend Band Review will start at 6 pm at Dunlavy Field. It is an opportunity for the community to hear all of the school bands that will be performing in Saturday’s parade.

Then on Thursday at 4 pm is the Queen Coronation at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown. This year’s candidates are Savannah Fulton, Delaney Grace, Addison Rose and Haley Williamson. The coronation will be followed immediately afterward by the Calcutta, also at the Posse Grounds, which is a fund-raiser that allows community members to place bids on the rodeo calf scramble competitors.

The annual parade is on Saturday in downtown Sonora at 10 am and the rodeo is on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

