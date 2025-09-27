Summerville Rolls Over Riverbank View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

On Friday night, the Summerville Bears took a 50-mile ride to Riverbank to play their second Mother Lode League game of the season. It only took one play for the Bears to show they were ready for this one. Karter Lea took a pitch from Bryce Leveroos and dashed 63 yards for the first touchdown of the night. As the game progressed, the Bear offense rushed for 379 yards on just 20 carries and scored six more times, while the defense, for the third game in a row, kept their opponent out of the end zone. With Bryson Benitas kicking 7-for-7 extra points, the Bears coasted to a 49-to-nothing victory. The score could have been more lopsided, as the Bears had three touchdowns called back due to penalties.

Bright spots for the Bears were as follows: Lea carrying the ball just 4 times for 112 yards and the first TD, Orlando Lopez rushing ten times for 114 yards and scoring four times (the longest being 25 yards), Richie Hanley taking one in from the 27, and Jevin Rogers racing 57 yards for paydirt.

Orlando Lopez was designated the Player of the Game for his outstanding running and four-touchdown night, and Bryce Leveroos made the Hot Hit of the Game with a pancake block that led Lopez into the end zone in the second quarter.

The Bears are now 4 and 1 for the season and 2 and 0 in the league, with the Calaveras Reds coming to town next Friday.