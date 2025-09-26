Espanyol’s momentum checked in draw at struggling Girona in La Liga

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Espanyol’s strong early season form in La Liga hit a snag when Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga earned his struggling team a point in a 0-0 draw on Friday.

Espanyol came into the game fourth and could have gone to third with a win, behind only Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Espanyol racked up 20 shots against winless Girona but couldn’t find a way past Argentine goalkeeper Gazzaniga in the first goalless draw in the league this season.

Girona, which was playing in the Champions League a year ago, moved off the foot of the table above Mallorca to 19th with its third point from seven league games. It was the first time since May 13 that Girona did not concede a goal in a competitive game.

