Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC against Saint Louis City SC

Los Angeles FC (14-7-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (7-17-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -103, Saint Louis +224, Draw +292; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after scoring three goals against Real Salt Lake.

Saint Louis is 6-13-7 in conference matchups. Saint Louis is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 149 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

LAFC is 12-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC is 4-6 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored nine goals and added four assists for Saint Louis. Simon Becher has two assists over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has scored 22 goals and added seven assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: MyKhi Joyner (injured), Cedric Teuchert (injured).

LAFC: None listed.

