Sporting Kansas City tries to end road losing streak in matchup with the LA Galaxy

Sporting Kansas City (7-18-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-17-9, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -118, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +316; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the LA Galaxy looking to end a four-game road slide.

The Galaxy are 3-12-9 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 1-9 record in one-goal matches.

Sporting KC is 6-15-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 3-0-2 when it scores more than two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Sporting KC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pec has scored six goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has 17 goals and two assists for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 1-8-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

Sporting KC: Ian James (injured), Zorhan Bassong (injured), Manu Garcia (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press