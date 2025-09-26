Murillo’s late goal gives Marseille win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Marseille followed up its surprise win over Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 thanks to Michael Amir Murillo’s stoppage-time goal on Friday.

Marseille’s upset of PSG on Monday came through a fifth-minute goal, but it needed two rebounds and stoppage time to win on Friday after Abdoul Ouattara gave Strasbourg the lead in the 49th. The goal was confirmed after a lengthy video review.

The experienced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was first to the rebound off his own shot to level the score for Marseille in the 78th after goalkeeper Mike Penders spilled the initial shot.

Penders seemed to have done better in stoppage time when he tipped substitute Robinio Vaz’s header onto the crossbar, but the rebound landed with Murillo to put Marseille ahead with a first-time shot.

Marseille goes to the top of Ligue 1 but is level on points with Strasbourg, which could have also ended the day in top spot, as well as with Monaco, PSG and Lyon.

