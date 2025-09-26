San Jose Earthquakes bring losing streak into matchup with San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes (9-14-8, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (17-8-6, first in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -149, San Jose +313, Draw +335; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes look to end a three-game slide with a victory over San Diego FC.

San Diego is 16-6-4 in Western Conference play. San Diego ranks sixth in the MLS with 153 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. San Diego is also third in MLS play with 57 goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-12-5 in conference play. The Earthquakes are second in the Western Conference drawing 176 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. San Diego won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has 16 goals and 15 assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored 13 goals with two assists for the Earthquakes. Josef Martinez has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 5-2-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: None listed.

Earthquakes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press