Kane grabs another hat trick as Bayern beats Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

Kane grabs another hat trick as Bayern beats Hoffenheim in Bundesliga View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — That man again.

Harry Kane scored his second hat trick of the season to steer Bayern Munich to a 4-1 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The England captain scored before the break and converted two penalties after it to take his club tally to 12 goals in six games across all competitions — 13 goals in seven games including the German Supercup.

Kane’s other hat trick was in the Bundesliga-opening 6-0 rout of Leipzig.

Bayern was fortunate Hoffenheim did not capitalize on its early dominance after Bayern coach Vincent Kompany opted to rotate his squad after the 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday — when Kane scored twice.

Nicolas Jackson made his first start since his switch from Chelsea, and the 17-year-old Lennart Karl made his first Bundesliga start for Bayern.

Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani only struck the post after a mistake from Manuel Neuer, who kicked the ball straight to the Hoffenheim forward after a back pass from Jonathan Tah.

Hoffenheim remained the better side until Karl caught its defense by surprise with a corner that Kane ran to meet at the near post to fire Bayern ahead in the 44th.

Kane made it 2-0 after the break with a penalty awarded after Albian Hajdari was penalized for hand ball, then completed his hat trick from the spot again after substitute Michael Olise was fouled in the area.

Vladimir Coufal scored Hoffenheim’s consolation late with a free kick that took a deflection from Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern substitute Serge Gnabry completed the scoring from a narrow angle in stoppage time.

Hamburger SV held on to enjoy its first win since its return to the Bundesliga with a 2-1 home result over Heidenheim.

Freiburg defeated Werder Bremen 3-0 away. Victor Boniface again started on the bench for Bremen.

Mainz romped to a 4-1 win at Augsburg despite Dominik Kohr’s sending off in the 53rd when the team was 2-0 up.

Leipzig was hosting promoted Cologne later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer