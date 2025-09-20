Koyama scores late winner in 1-0 win for Courage over Pride in NWSL

Shinomi Koyama scored in the 89th minute and the North Carolina Courage beat the Orlando Pride 1-0 on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Houston Dash won 1-0 at home against the Chicago Stars and the Utah Royals won 3-2 at home against Racing Louisville.

In Orlando, the Courage (7-7-7) moved into eighth place in the standings, the final playoff spot. North Carolina has won two consecutive games after a six-game winless stretch (0-2-4)

The Pride (8-8-5) are now 0-5-4 over their last nine games, and have slipped to from second place to seventh over the last six weeks since Barbra Banda suffered a season-ending injury.

Koyama rifled in the winning goal from the center of the box after following up a rebound. Courage forward Aline Gomes had her initial shot saved by Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse right before Koyama struck the decisive blow.

Before that, Tyler Lussi almost opened the scoring for the Courage when she struck the post with a header in the 67th minute.

The best chance for the Pride came when Haley McCutcheon saw her shot blocked on the line by Maycee Bell in the 44th. With Courage goalkeeper Marisa Jordan stranded out of the goal mouth, Bell stopped a certain goal.

Ryan seals important 1-0 win for Dash over Stars

Yazmeen Ryan scored her fourth goal of the season to seal a 1-0 home win for Houston.

The narrow victory preserved narrow playoff hopes for the Dash (7-9-5), who are in ninth place — two points behind eighth-place North Carolina for the last spot.

The loss snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak (1-0-7) for last-place Chicago (2-10-9).

The Dash took the lead when Ryan scored from 15 yards out in the 28th minute. The 26-year-old forward created the chance for herself by forcing a high turnover on Sam Staab outside the Stars’ box.

Ryan missed a penalty kick and a chance to make it 2-0 in the 89th minute. Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was quick to dive to her right and parry away the spot kick by Ryan.

The Dash played the majority of the match with backup goalkeeper Abby Smith, after starter Jane Campbell had to be substituted due to a leg injury in the 13th minute. Smith registered her second clean sheet of the season and finished with six saves.

Tanaka shines in Royals’ 3-2 win over Racing

Mina Tanaka had a goal and an assist and Utah held on for the win.

Tanaka opened the scoring in the 13th minute. In one swift movement, the Japanese international flicked the ball over Katie O’Kane with her right foot and then pummeled the ball into the net on the volley with her left.

Janni Thomsen made it 2-0 in the 38th. Picking up the ball from Tanaka just outside the box, Thomsen slashed a low shot into the corner beyond Jordyn Bloomer in the Racing goal.

Right before the break, Cloe Lacasse made it 3-0 in the third minute of first half stoppage time. The Canadian international struck a powerful shot on her left foot into the side of the goal from 16 yards out. After halftime it was all Racing. First, Emma Sears made it 3-1 in the 68th with her eighth of the season. Then, Janine Sonis scored on a pinpoint curling free kick that nestled into the top corner in the 81st.

Racing out-shot the Royals 9-2 in the second half, and 3-0 for shots on target.

The Royals (4-11-6) have won three of their last four and are unbeaten in six. However, they are 10 points out of a playoff spot with five games remaining.

Racing (7-9-5) is in 10th, two points out of the last playoff spot.

