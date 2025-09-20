Son and Los Angeles FC host Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (10-15-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (13-7-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -228, Real Salt Lake +500, Draw +370; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Heung Min Son leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring three goals against Real Salt Lake.

LAFC is 11-7-6 against conference opponents. LAFC is 5-0-2 when it records at least three goals.

RSL is 9-11-4 against conference opponents. RSL ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 119 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. LAFC won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 19 goals with seven assists for LAFC. Son has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Diego Luna has scored nine goals with two assists for RSL. Zavier Gozo has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

RSL: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

RSL: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press