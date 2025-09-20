El-Arabi scores deep in stoppage time as Nantes draws with Rennes in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Substitute Youssef El-Arabi scored six minutes into stoppage time as Nantes salvaged a 2-2 draw against Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

First-half goals from striker Estéban Lepaul and midfielder Ludovic Blas put visiting Rennes in control.

Midfielder Junior Mwanga replied for Nantes midway through the second half, but the home side’s chances appeared over when Matthis Abline’s penalty was saved by Brice Samba in the second minute of stoppage time.

However, a poor clearance from Rennes led to a cross and the 38-year-old El-Arabi netted his first goal for the club.

In later games on Saturday, unbeaten Lille was at northern rival Lens and Brest hosted Nice.

Marseille faces bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Velodrome on Sunday. Heavy rainfall and storms were predicted in the region overnight, potentially affecting the game.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer