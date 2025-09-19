US midfielder Tessmann scores only goal as Lyon overcomes Angers to co-lead Ligue 1

DECINES, France (AP) — Lyon moved atop Ligue 1 after beating Angers 1-0 with the goal from American midfielder Tanner Tessmann on Friday.

Tessmann converted from close range after Angers goalkeeper Hervé Koffi stopped Martin Satriano’s header in the 65th minute.

Tessmann’s second goal for the club since joining from Venezia last year will serve as another call to U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, who left him out his squad for recent games against South Korea and Japan.

Angers almost saved a point in the dying minutes but Lanroy Machine’s effort came back off the post.

Lyon has 12 points, the same as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which plays Marseille on Sunday.

Angers was 12th.

