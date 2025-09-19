Demirović stars as Stuttgart ends St Pauli’s unbeaten start in Bundesliga View Photo

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Ermedin Demirović celebrated his first game as Stuttgart captain by scoring as they beat visiting St. Pauli 2-0 on Friday and derailed the Hamburg club’s super start to the Bundesliga.

The striker had a header ruled out for offside in the fourth minute but he got one that counted just before halftime when he weaved his way through a box of defenders and deftly chipped over the goalkeeper.

Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller had a penalty kick saved by Nikola Vasilj after 26 minutes but he made amends five minutes into the second half with a lovely layoff for Bilal El Khannouss to add the second.

The recent signing from Leicester City ran on to Stiller’s cushioned pass and fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

St. Pauli’s Louis Oppie hit the bar seconds later at the other end.

Stuttgart move up to seventh place with six points from four games.

The end of St. Pauli’s unbeaten start to the league left it a point above in fourth.

