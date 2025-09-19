Canada knocks out New Zealand to reach Women’s Rugby World Cup final View Photo

The Women’s Rugby World Cup will have a new queen.

New Zealand’s eight-year reign as world champion was terminated by Canada in a stunning 34-19 semifinal victory in Bristol on Friday.

Canada flew to a shocking 24-7 lead by halftime, added a fifth try by captain Alex Tessier straight after the break then held on to reach only its second World Cup final.

“I said to the girls to stop crying because we have a job to do in eight days,” Canada coach Kevin Rouet said. “That’s the mindset. We need to finish the job. I am excited for next weekend. I want it to be next weekend now.”

Canada lost its only other final in 2014 to England.

England plays France in the other semifinal on Saturday in Bristol.

Canada’s victory was not a surprise. It won and drew its last two matchups with New Zealand after 17 straight defeats. What did surprise was how much Canada dominated the Black Ferns.

The forwards, especially totemic lock Sophie de Goede, stymied New Zealand up front and the backs, led by scrumhalf Justine Pelletier, outsmarted their opposites.

Their first World Cup win over six-time champion New Zealand was also only the third time the Black Ferns have lost in tournament history. The Black Ferns suffered their first World Cup loss in 11 years and their first loss in a knockout match in 34 years.

“Canada were impressive,” New Zealand coach Allan Bunting said. “Canada were accurate and we weren’t, and that’s the difference.”

Two errors by New Zealand fullback Renee Holmes and two pieces of skill by flyhalf Taylor Perry led to Canada’s 12-0 dream start in as many minutes.

Holmes’ kick out on the full led to Perry’s chaos-causing chip and Pelletier’s converted try, then Perry’s over-the-top pass found left wing Asia Hogan-Rochester, who palmed off Holmes to score.

Canada’s forwards took charge and 14 phases narrowed the Black Ferns defense for Tessier who, just before she was cut in half, sent in midfield partner Florence Symonds and extended their lead to 17-0.

New Zealand hit back after Stacey Waaka caught the restart. Prop Tanya Kalounivale barged over but New Zealand’s rushed errors kept giving back Canada turf and ball.

And five minutes from the break, de Goede’s intuitive connection with Pelletier paid off again when she took a round-the-corner offload and streaked in between the posts. The lock converted her own try — she was four of six off the tee — and Canada was flying.

New Zealand came in with a tournament-leading 93% successful tackle rate but missed 18 tackles in the first half.

Right from the restart, prop DaLeaka Menin stripped New Zealand of the ball and Tessier ended up stepping off her right foot and crossing untouched for another converted try.

New Zealand rallied with scores by flanker Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee — her ninth try in her maiden World Cup — but the pressure to catch up played into Canada’s hands.

Canada’s defense was happy to concede penalties to corral New Zealand.

De Goede added a final penalty kick to wrap up one of Canada’s greatest victories.

“Huge relief and excitement and pride after that,” De Goede said. “We knew it was going to take an incredible performance to beat them and I am just really proud we were able to put that out on the field and keep control in that game.”

