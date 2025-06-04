49ers overhaul defensive line with rookies and Bryce Huff after disappointing season View Photo

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have built their defense out from the defensive line ever since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived eight years ago.

An underwhelming performance from that unit during a disappointing 2024 season has led to a near complete overhaul at the position with San Francisco now counting on three rookies and recently acquired edge rusher Bryce Huff to give enough support to holdover star Nick Bosa to get back to having a dominant front.

To make sure the additions fit seamlessly, the Niners are relying on defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who welcomes the challenge with some “fresh blood in the room.”

“This year is probably one of the more significant turnovers with the youth that we’ve added to the mix and acquiring Bryce here in the last few days,” Kocurek said Tuesday. “There will be quite a few new faces in there that will have to make significant contributions. We knew it was a possibility there would be some turnover. It also can be challenging bringing in four to five new guys in a room. But I like it. They’re all coming in very eager, willing to learn and trying to get a little better each day, stacking one day on top of the next.”

The 49ers cut three Week 1 starters from last season, letting go of expensive veterans like Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins and replacing them with youth.

San Francisco used the 11th overall pick on versatile Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams before adding defensive tackles Alfred Collins in the second round and CJ West in the fourth.

Those additions were meant to shore up a run defense that regressed in recent years with the 4.45 yards per carry allowed last season more than 1 yard higher than the 3.4 average in 2022.

The trade for Huff that was officially completed when he passed a physical on Tuesday was aimed at giving the team a dynamic edge rusher across from Bosa.

The team had no other edge rusher who had a season with at least five sacks before trading a conditional fifth-round pick for Huff, who had 10 sacks and 67 pressures on 334 pass rush snaps in 2023 when he played on the New York Jets for Robert Saleh, who is back in San Francisco this season for a second stint as defensive coordinator.

Kocurek said Huff’s speed off the edge and his quick get-off “jumps off the tape” and is confident he can return to that form after struggling last season in Philadelphia in a defense that had him playing more as a stand-up linebacker than a dedicated edge rusher.

Huff had only 2 1/2 sacks and 23 pressures in his one season in Philadelphia, missing five games with a wrist injury. He was then a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

“If you’re born into a hand-in-the-ground defense, it’s an adjustment period to turn yourself into a stand-up, outside linebacker role and vice versa,” Kocurek said. “There’s a learning curve and steps you have to take to master the techniques. It’s not just snap your fingers and go to a different scheme.”

Kocurek hopes the changes in personnel lead to a change in performance after the struggles up front last season contributed to a 6-11 record and the team’s fewest sacks in a season since 2020 when Bosa missed nearly the entire year with a knee injury.

“If that doesn’t piss you off than you’ve got to get out of coaching,” Kocurek said. “The fire burns deeper in your stomach, the chip gets bigger on your shoulder and you want to do everything humanly possible to make sure it doesn’t happen again. No one should be happy about it.”

NOTES: The Niners made three other roster moves after adding Huff. They signed receiver Malik Knowles to a one-year deal, waived OL Nicholas Petit-Frere and placed WR Trent Taylor on IR.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer