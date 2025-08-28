CHP To Step Up DUI Enforcement Over Labor Day Weekend

Sonora, CA– The California Highway Patrol will deploy every available officer during Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers.

The agency’s annual Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period begins Friday, Aug. 29, at 6:01 p.m. and runs through Monday, Sept. 1, at 11:59 p.m. The campaign coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort.

“Every available CHP officer will be on the road this Labor Day weekend with one mission: to stop impaired drivers before they harm themselves or others,” Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. “If you choose to drive under the influence, expect to be stopped, arrested, and held accountable. No excuses, no warnings. Lives are on the line.”

Over the past five years, Labor Day weekends have averaged 1,000 DUI arrests statewide and 28 fatal crashes resulting in more than 30 deaths within CHP jurisdiction. During last year’s enforcement period, 61 people were killed, 21 of them in impaired driving crashes. Officers also made 1,140 DUI arrests.

The CHP urges motorists to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.