Tuolumne County Schools Office Earns Blue Zones Approval

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools has been awarded Blue Zones Project Approved status, recognizing its efforts to promote health and wellness for students, staff, and the wider community.

Superintendent Zack Abernathy led the initiative in partnership with the Blue Zones Project, with a focus on employee well-being. The office has introduced a range of wellness measures, including healthy food options at meetings, seminars, ergonomic workstations, opportunities for community service, and updated paid time off and remote work policies. As part of a sustainability effort, bike racks were added to the office campus, and a walking challenge was held to encourage employees to stay active during the workday. Officials say these changes are designed to support both workplace success and overall health.

The Superintendent of Schools joins several other school districts in Tuolumne County that have earned Blue Zones Project Approved status.