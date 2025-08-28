Tuolumne County Deputies Seek Public’s Help In Jamestown Assault Case

Jamestown, CA– The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with an assault case in Jamestown.

Deputies described the person of interest as a white man with either short hair or a shaved head, weighing about 180 pounds, and with no facial hair. He has tattoos covering both arms, including a pentagram on the top of his right hand and a swastika on the top of his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (209) 533-5815 or contact Detective Knapp directly.