Cravens scores 5 times and Morehead St. downs Kentucky Christian 45-28

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Carter Cravens scored a career-high five touchdowns — four in the air and one on the ground — as Morehead State beat NAIA member Kentucky Christian 45-28 on Saturday.

Cravens was 18-for-23 for 311 yards with scoring throws to Ryan Upp, Montez Green and Cannon Dinger as Morehead State averaged over 17 yards per completion. Upp caught seven passes for 139 yards and two scores.

The Eagles (2-2) set the tone with a 10-0 first quarter, then stacked three touchdowns in the second to take a 31-14 lead into halftime. After Kentucky Christian (1-2) pulled within 31-21 in the third, Morehead State answered with two quick strikes to make it 45-21, never letting the margin shrink to one score.

Morehead State overpowered the game on the ground with 289 rushing yards. Craig Cunningham ran 20 times for 138 yards, Isaac Stopke added 102 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Cravens kept one for a 15-yard score.

Knights’ quarterback Jackson Wasik threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, all to Jason Cobb, who finished with four receptions for 38 yards. Jovari Gamble broke off a 75-yard touchdown run and led KCU with 93 rushing yards.

