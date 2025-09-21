Hughes throws four touchdowns for William & Mary in 34-7 win over Charleston Southern

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Hughes threw for a career-high 296 yards and four touchdowns, and Jackson Blee recorded his first two touchdowns for William & Mary in a 27-7 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.

Blee scored both touchdowns in the second half, a 9-yard and a 63-yard reception to make it 27-7 for the Tribe. Rashad Raymond rushed for 75 yards and scored William & Mary’s second touchdown.

Hughes’s previous passing yard record was 208, which he threw in the season-opening loss for the Tribe against Furman on Aug. 30. He finished 22-for-30 passing and no interceptions.

A weather delay moved kickoff back an hour, and William & Mary found the end zone first, off a 9-yard pass to Alfred Honesty. Joseph Johnson recorded a 15-yard touchdown to make it 34-7.

Hakeem Watters recorded Charleston Southern’s lone score; a 63-yard rush in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.

William & Mary (2-2) head coach Mike London recorded his 100th win with the victory. The Tribe are now 2-0 all-time over Charleston Southern (0-4).

