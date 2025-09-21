Kerney, Howard wrestle control early and cruise to 34-7 win over Hampton

WASHINGTON (AP) — Travis Kerney ran for 113 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns to help Howard beat Hampton 34-7 on Saturday.

Kerney’s 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter made it 7-0. Kaden Cobb threw a 17-yard scoring pass to KD Mosley to start the second for a 14-0 lead. The Bison (3-1) extended the lead to 20-0 on quarterback Tyriq Starks’ 15-yard run. The point-after attempt failed.

Kearney ran it in from the 8-yard line a little past the midway point of the third, and Billy Roberson II ended Howard’s scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds left in the third.

Earl Woods III scored the lone touchdown for Hampton (1-3) on a 53-yard dash with 6:56 remaining.

Howard outgained Hampton 456-215 in total yardage, with 274 yards coming on 46 carries.

