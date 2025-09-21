No. 18 Georgia Tech beats Temple 45-24, improves to 4-0 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns, Malachi Hosley ran for two touchdowns, and No. 18 Georgia Tech raced out to a quick three touchdown lead and beat Temple 45-24 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0), playing their first home game as a ranked team since 2015, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, gaining 199 yards on 16 offensive plays for a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

King opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run, and threw touchdown passes to Malik Rutherford and Isiah Canion.

Temple (2-2) pulled within 21-14 on Jay Ducker’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Evan Simon’s 28-yard scoring pass to JoJo Bermudez.

But Hosley scored his third and fourth rushing touchdowns of the season on consecutive drives, busting off left tackle for a 34-yard score and pushing forward from 2 yards out to restore the 21-point advantage by the end of three quarters.

The takeaway

Temple: After only gaining 105 total yards last week and failing to reach the end zone, Temple’s offense more than tripled that mark with 328 yards from scrimmage. Quarterback Simon’s 34-yard scramble in the second quarter set up Ducker’s score, and the touchdown pass to Bermudez came on Temple’s second offensive snap after halftime.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014, the last season the program reached the ACC Championship Game and finished with double-digit victories. It was also the first time since 2015 Georgia Tech has won a game while ranked, snapping a three-game losing streak while in the poll.

Up next

Temple has a bye week next Saturday before opening American Athletic Conference play at home against UTSA on Oct. 4.

Georgia Tech plays its first road ACC game of the season next Saturday at Wake Forest.

By ALAN COLE

Associated Press