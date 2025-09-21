Farrell accounts for 3 TDs, Littleton runs for 119 and a score; Rhode Island beats Long Island 28-7

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell accounted for three touchdowns, Antwain Littleton Jr. ran for 119 yards and a score and Rhode Island beat Long Island 28-7 on Saturday night.

Farrell was 19-of-32 passing for 193 yards and threw two touchdown passes. He added 26 yards on the ground and a 2-yard touchdown run. Littleton had 29 carries and ran in from the 1 to end the scoring with about nine minutes left.

Marquis Buchanan had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown catch for Rhode Island (4-0). Justin Carcel had two interceptions for the Rams.

Chris Howell completed 10 of 28 passes for 101 yards for Long Island (1-3). O’Shawn Ross Jr. ran 11 times form 130 yards. Chris Howell scored on a 6-yard run just before halftime to pull the Sharks to within 14-7.

Rhode Island, ranked sixth along with Montana State in the FCS coaches’ poll, entered having allowed just 14.7 points per game.

