Labas ties career-high with 3 TD passes as Central Michigan beats Wagner 49-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (AP) — Joe Labas threw a career-high three touchdown passes in the first half, Dakota Cochran returned a pick-6 and recovered a fumble and Central Michigan beat FCS-opponent Wagner 49-10 on Saturday.

Angel Flores scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, then threw his first career touchdown in the third — a 22-yarder to Brock Townsend. Flores added a 3-yard rushing touchdown in Central Michigan’s home opener.

Labas finished the game 12 of 14 for the Chippewas (2-2) with 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Labas connected for TDs with Nahree Biggins for 88 yards, Tommy McIntosh for 33 yards and Tyson Davis for 33 yards. Biggins’ score was Central Michigan’s longest play from scrimmage since 2012, while McIntosh’s was his first career touchdown.

Cochran streaked down the right hash for a 30-yard pick-6 just 30 seconds into the game on a muffed Seahawks’ catch for the second career interception. He recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive.

Jack Stevens started for Wagner (0-4) and went 3 of 5 for 20 yards passing with an interception before being replaced by Jordan Barton. Barton went 7 of 12 for 18 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football