Sutton Smith’s long run, a late fumble recovery by Memphis leads Tigers to 32-31 win over Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Sutton Smith rushed for a career-high 147 yards, including a 64-yard scoring run with 4:51 left to lead Memphis to a 32-31 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Arkansas’ closing effort was thwarted when Razorbacks runner Mike Washington Jr. fumbled deep in Memphis territory. The fumbled was caused by Marcello Bussey, who also recovered the ball at the Tiger 7 preserving the Memphis (4-0) victory.

Tiger quarterback Brendon Lewis rushed for 103 yards and added 199 yards passing. Lewis rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green threw for 325 yards and a touchdown as Arkansas (2-2) lost its second straight.

The game was a bit of a neighborhood showdown, the two teams’ fanbases separated only by the Mississippi River. But this was only the sixth meeting between the schools, and the first since 1998.

After feeling their way through the first quarter, the Razorbacks opened the offense, mixing its passing attack with the rushing of Braylen Russell. Rohan Jones scored on a 62-yard pass on the Hogs’ opening drive and later on a 5-yard run.

Touchdowns from both teams late in the first half, including a 38-yard scoring pass from Lewis to Cortez Braham Jr. left pulled Memphis within 28-17 at the break.

The takeaway

Arkansas, which was coming off a 41-35 loss at Ole Miss, seemed in control of the game until Memphis overtook them late in the fourth.

Memphis entered the game winning 31 of its previous 32 non-conference games. Starting 4-0 could move the Tigers into the Top 25.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Notre Dame next Saturday.

Memphis opens play in the American Athletic Conference at Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press