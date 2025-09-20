Penn earns first win of the season in 24-21 win over Stonehill

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Sam Smith hit a 45-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the game to take the lead in a 24-21 win for the University of Pennsylvania over Stonehill College on Saturday afternoon.

Stonehill (1-3) tied the game at 21 with 5:32 left, off a 28-yard pass on 4th and 1 to Torance Washington Jr., after being down 21-7 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Quakers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, as Julien Stokes had a 63-yard punt return and Liam O’Brien had a 69-yard throw to Jared Richardson. Sean Williams Jr. had a 1-yard rush to make it 21-7.

O’Brien had 238 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, going 16-for-31 in the victory.

Stonehill started the fourth quarter on Penn’s 5-yard line. Zavion Woodward rushed into the end zone for a score. The Skyhawks picked off a pass at the 1-yard line, and quarterback Jack O’Connell found Washington Jr. to tie the game for Stonehill after a seven-minute drive.

O’Connell was 18-of-26 passing with 156 yards and two touchdowns.

