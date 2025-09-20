Byrum Brown’s 4 TD passes lead South Florida past South Carolina State 63-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw four touchdown passes, South Florida scored five touchdowns in the third quarter, and the Bulls blew past FCS-opponent South Carolina State 63-14 on Saturday.

Brown completed 14 of 20 passes for 236 yards, Chas Nimrod caught four passes for 119 yards with two TDs, and Sam Franklin ran for 91 yards with two touchdowns on four carries.

South Carolina State took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards downfield before Mac Harris picked off a pass and returned it 93 yards for a South Florida touchdown. Harris had 10 total tackles, four of them solo, and two sacks.

The Bulls (3-1) led 21-7 at halftime and blew the game open in the third quarter, scoring 35 points, with their defense forcing the Bulldogs to go three-and-out three times in four drives. In the third, Chas Nimrod caught touchdown passes of 42 and 22 yards from Brown, Nykahi Davenport ran 43 yards for a score, Ashton Mosley returned a blocked punt 4 yards for a touchdown and Sam Franklin wrapped up the quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run. Franklin’s 54-yard run midway through the fourth quarter made it 63-14.

The Bulldogs scored on a 1-yard run by Kacy Fields in the second quarter and a 17-yard run by Julian Milligan in the fourth.

William Atkins IV was 18 of 28 passing for 151 yards for the Bulldogs (2-2).

South Florida improved to 29-1 all-time against FCS opponents.

