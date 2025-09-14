Late Newson touchdown seals West Georgia’s 35-31 comeback win over East Tennessee State

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Devion Newson caught a touchdown pass from Davin Wydner with 15 seconds left to seal a 35-31 West Georgia comeback win over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

East Tennessee corner Tywan Royal was beaten by Newson for the touchdown catch. Royal was called for three defensive penalties on another fourth-quarter drive, most crucially on a fourth-and-8. It set up a second receiving touchdown for Latrelle Murrell and a two-point conversion that cut an 11-point lead to three.

Davin Wydner was 18 of 34 for 263 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

East Tennessee was led by its two high-profile transfer quarterbacks, Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina and Arkansas) and Cade McNamara (Michigan, Iowa). McNamara was 9-for-13 with 76 yards and two interceptions, including one that ended the game. Criswell was 5-for-8 with 108 yards and three TDs. Criswell left the game with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter after taking a hit on an incompletion.

West Georgia (3-0) is ranked No. 25 in the FCS coaches poll. The Wolves will start their United Athletic Conference schedule next week against Eastern Kentucky.

The Buccaneers (1-2) play Elon next week before starting their Southern Conference schedule.

