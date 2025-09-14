Glantz accounts for 4 TDs, Lindenwood overcomes 21-point deficit, beats Charleston Southern 35-28

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Glantz accounted for four touchdowns on Saturday to help Lindenwood overcome a 21-point deficit and beat Charleston Southern 35-28 in the OVC/Big South opener for both teams handing the Buccaneers their 13th consecutive loss.

Charleston Southern (0-3) is winless since a 24-20 victory at Furman on Sept. 7, 2024.

Glantz was 20-of-34 passing for 246 yards and threw a 12-yard TD pass to Rico Bond that gave the Lions their first lead at 28-21 with 4:32 remaining. Hakeem Watters fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and Andrew Baumgart recovered for Lindenwood at the 36 and Jared Rhodes ran for a 1-yard TD to make it a 14-point game with 1:57 left.

Glantz ran for TDs of 8, 10 and 7 yards, the last of which tied it at 21-all with 12:23 left in the game. The Buccaneers answered with a nine-play, 66-yard drive to the Lindenwood 11 before Zach Gordon missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt wide left.

Rashawn Cunningham made a one-hand TD catch for Charleston Southern (0-3) to cap the scoring. Ke’Marion Baldwin added 81 yards rushing, which included a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Brandon Musch opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run.

Jalen Smith 96 yards receiving on six catches for Lindenwood (1-2).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football