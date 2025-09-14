Kaliakmanis passes for 309 yards and a TD in Rutgers’ 60-10 win over Norfolk State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 309 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers to a 60-10 win over Norfolk State on Saturday. Antwan Raymond ran for two TDS as Rutgers piled up 563 total yards, scoring on six of its first seven possessions.

Rutgers has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games – a program record – going back to last season.

Rutgers (3-0) limited Norfolk State (1-2) to 220 total yards.

Kevon King scored the only touchdown for Norfolk State, coached by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, who is in his first season with the Spartans.

The Takeaway

Norfolk State: Find another opponent. The Spartans have been outscored by a total of 228 points (251-23) in their five losses to Rutgers since 2007.

Rutgers: Special teams continue to be a priority under coach Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights blocked two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter. That marked the 16th time Rutgers has blocked multiple punts in Schiano’s regime. Rutgers leads the nation in blocked punts since 2022 with 13.

Strong out

Rutgers was without its leading wide receiver, junior Ian Strong. He was listed as out with no additional information. Kaliakmanis compensated by targeting seven receivers, including KJ Duff, who caught six passes for a career-high 119 yards.

Up Next

Norfolk State hosts Sacred Heart on Sept. 20. Rutgers hosts Iowa on Sept. 19 to open its Big 10 Conference schedule.

