After 2-hour weather delay, Georgetown defeats Wagner 24-17

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicholas Dunneman returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and Dez Thomas II had a 67-yard rushing touchdown as Georgetown defeated Wagner 24-17 on Saturday after a two-hour lightning delay.

The game was halted shortly before 4 p.m. local time with under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area, and did not resume until 6:15 p.m.

Dunneman’s TD gave the Hoyas (2-0) their first lead of the game about 4 1/2 minutes into the second half, and Thomas’ long run made it 24-17 with 3:28 left in the third quarter. Georgetown has won its first two games for the third straight season.

Savion Hart tacked on a 5-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Georgetown lead late in the fourth quarter.

Danny Lauter threw for 164 yards and a touchdown, completing 14 of his 24 passes.

GianCarlo Rufo had 11 total tackles with 1 1/2 sacks, and Cody Pham added nine tackles. Quincy Briggs had an interception to end the game.

Sekou Kamau, Matt Morad, and Andre Hines combined for 157 rushing yards for the Seahawks (0-2).

