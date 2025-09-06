Kpeenu scores 3 TDs, FCS champ North Dakota State beats Tennessee State 59-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Barry Kpeenu ran for three touchdowns and defending FCS champion North Dakota State beat Tennessee State 59-3 on Saturday.

The FCS top-ranked Bison (2-0) rolled up 433 yards of offense and 24 first downs while holding the Tigers (1-1) to 131 yards and four first downs.

Kpeenu gained 57 yards on 10 carries and scored three of the game’s first four touchdowns on runs of 10, 4 and 6 yards. The score was 45-0 at halftime after a 28-point second quarter.

Cole Payton was 13 of 16 for 166 yards passing including a 3-yard score to RaJa Nelson for the final points of the first half. Nathan Hayes connected with Mekhi Collins for a 68-yard score. DJ Scott had a rushing TD.

Donovan Woolen made a one-handed grab for an interception he returned 34 yards for a TD.

The Tigers avoided a shutout with Freddy Perez’s 45-yard field goal with four minutes remaining. The Bison have outscored their first two opponents 97-3.

Three Tigers quarterbacks combined to complete 8 of 18 passes for 61 yards with an interception. Kendric Rhymes rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries.

