Kente Edwards has 127 yards rushing, 3 TDs and Lafayette tops Stonehill 42-26

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Kente Edwards had 127 yards rushing and scored three of Lafayette’s six rushing touchdowns in a 42-26 victory over Stonehill on Saturday.

Edwards scored on runs of 4 yards and 2 yards within the first 16 minutes of play for a 14-0 Lafayette lead. The Leopards’ next three touchdowns were from much farther away as Jason Penza raced 29 yards, Ethan Weber 36 yards and Edwards 78 yards for a 35-6 lead early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Dean DeNobile’s 1-yard run for the sixth rushing touchdown made it 42-6 before Stonehill scored on two touchdown passes by Jack O’Connell and a 90-yard scoop-and-score by Richard Mosley III.

The Leopards (1-1) had 319 yards rushing and Dean DeNobile passed for 132 yards.

O’Connell completed 25 of 35 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Skyhawks (0-2).

