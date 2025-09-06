Scottre Humphrey shines as New Mexico takes down Idaho State, 32-22

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns and New Mexico defeated FCS Idaho State 32-22 on Saturday.

Damon Bankston’s 1-yard rushing score gave the Lobos (1-1) the lead in the fourth quarter, and Humphrey, a junior transfer from Montana State, scored his second touchdown on the next drive after an Idaho State three-and-out to give Jason Eck his first win as New Mexico’s head coach.

Jack Layne was 13-of-21 passing for 155 yards and Dorian Thomas had five catches for 55 yards.

Humphrey broke free for 61-yards in the second quarter to make it 14-3, but Idaho State took the lead with three straight scoring drives spanning halftime.

Davis Harsin and Jackson Sharman split time at quarterback for the Bengals (0-2), with Harsin going 17 of 26 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Sharman completing 11 of 13 passes for 84 yards.

